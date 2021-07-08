Red Guardian Stands His Ground With New Iron Studios Statue

Today is the day as Marvel Cinematic Universe fans get to finally dive into the backstory of Natasha Romanoff. Black Widow is finally hitting theaters with early showings premiering today (July 8), and fans could not be happier. Iron Studios is also excited about the upcoming spy film as they have been slowly revealing new 1/10 scale statues as part of their new Black Widow diorama series. We have already seen Yelena and Taskmaster, and now we are getting the Red Guardian in all of his glory. Alexi Shostakov is ready to fight with his family once again with this highly detailed, hand-painted, and 7.8" tall statue. Based on original movie references, the statue will connect with other Iron Studios Black Widow statue to create a kick-ass diorama series. The Black Widow Red Guardian 1/10 Scale Battle Diorama Series Statue is priced at $139.99 and set to release in Q2 of 2022. Pre-orders are live for Red Guardian, Yelena Belova, and Taskmaster Iron Studios statues right here.

"In a pose like he's screaming furiously, the long-bearded Russian-Soviet super-soldier is ready to fight, proudly wearing his patriotic red uniform, the symbol of his nation. The giant advances through folders and file drawers, with damaged documents near his feet, on the base floor, ready to face with clenched fists any enemy in front of him, and defend his protege allied agents against the threat of the mysterious villain, Taskmaster, just like in the movie Black Widow. Thus, Iron Studios brings its statue of the great "Red Guardian BDS Art Scale 1/10 – Black Widow – Iron Studios"."

"In the comics, although more than one character has acted with the codename Red Guardian, in the movie, we are introduced to the best known and most popular among them, the irascible Alexi Shostakov, played by the charismatic actor David Harbour. He is the Russian-Soviet version of Captain America, a highly trained hero of the communist nation with enhanced strength and brain. Depicted as a father figure to senior Red Room agents Natasha Romanoff and Yelena at the MCU, he has an apparent love affair with agent Melina Vostokoff, known as the villain Iron Maiden in the comics. Melina assumes a maternal role, creating a kind of family dynamic between the hero and his allied agents."

Features:

Limited Edition

Based on original movie references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand Painted

This statue is part of a battle diorama

Product dimensions: 7.8" (H) x 6.3" (W) x 4.3" (D)

Product Weight: 1.5 lbsMSRP: USD $139.99

Release schedule: Second quarter of 2022