Black Widow Director on Why Florence Pugh Was an Essential Addition

Marvel's Black Widow is just a few days away from its dual theatrical and streaming release, depicting the last chapter of the titular character and the introduction of a new hero.

Considering Black Widow has passed on in the current Marvel timeline, many have wondered how (or if) another character would take on the mantle – and the addition of Yelena Belova (played by Florence Pugh) seemed to establish the next generation. Aside from being the final chapter for Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson in the role, the segway into Pugh's Marvel story is one of the most highly anticipated elements, and the film's director Cate Shortland has great respect for the young star.

In a new interview with Deadline, she discussed what exactly made Pugh a necessity, explaining, "When I went into my first interview with Marvel, they asked me which actors I'd like to work with, and I said, Florence. They asked me why, and I talked about her turn in Lady Macbeth and that putting someone so grounded and formidable against Scarlett is really exciting. But we did look at a lot of actresses, and we always came back to her, and she's just a great person."

The Black Widow director added, "I think what's going to happen is young people are going to relate to her because she embraces all her flaws. She embraces her messy humanity, and I think that's such a great character in terms of being a messy human superhero."

As far as the future goes for these characters, Shortland played coy about any other Black Widow installments outside of Johansson's departure but suggests, "I think these girls have got a lot of asses still to kick." Black Widow hits theaters and Disney+ starting July 9 and is already tracking to earn $80-$90 million domestically over the course of its opening weekend.

Are you ready for Pugh to introduce herself to the expansive MCU?