Twilight Saga Celebrates 15 Years With New Blu-ray Box Set

Don't know what to get your significant other to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Twilight Saga? How about this new Blu-ray set!

The Twilight Saga is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, and boy, does that make me feel old. A new Blu-ray box set of the entire film saga is set to hit stores on October 17th. It will include all five films- Twilight, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn—Part 1, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn—Part 2, as well as over twelve hours of special features. October is loaded with awesome Blu-ray releases this year, and this only adds to that. There are also four art cards and seven pieces of interchangeable cover art as well. A loaded set for fans to be sure, to hold them over until a possible TV show. Check out the deets below.

Twilight Saga Fans Will Need This One

"Timed to the 15th anniversary of the first film in the franchise, THE TWILIGHT SAGA: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION – 15TH ANNIVERSARY arrives on a National HD™ (+ Blu-ray™ + DVD + Digital) on October 17th from Lionsgate. Based on Stephanie Meyer's best-selling novels with screenplays by Melissa Rosenberg (all five films), the film series was directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight), Chris Weitz (New Moon), David Slade (Eclipse), and Bill Condon (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Parts 1 & 2), and a cast that included Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, Peter Facinelli, Elizabeth Reaser, Ashley Greene, Kellan Lutz, Billy Burke, Michael Sheen, and Dakota Fanning, Included special features include Audio Commentary with Director Catherine Hardwicke, Robert Pattinson, and Kristen Stewart, Audio Commentaries with Director Bill Condon, 6-Part Documentaries on New Moon and Eclipse, The Comic-Con Phenomenon, Deleted and Extended Scenes, Music Videos, And More!"

I just finished watching these with my daughter, and she thought they were cheesy but enjoyed them. They work really well as a horror starter for the younger generation and will forever. And for that, they have my respect.

