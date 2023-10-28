Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: blue beetle, dc, film, Warner Bros

Blue Beetle Director Ángel Manuel Soto Discusses Sequel Ideas

Blue Beetle director Ángel Manuel Soto shares that he already has a story concept in mind if there's an opportunity to return for a sequel.

Even though DC's Blue Beetle wasn't a huge box office hit with audiences, the film became a critical moment in the superhero genre after creating a big-budget flick that offered audiences overdue on-screen Latino representation – with a titular hero and authentic stories that aren't always the focus of comic book movies.

And even though a sequel isn't confirmed, the film's director is making it clear that he's got plenty of ideas to explore if given the opportunity.

Blue Beetle Director Already Has Sequel Concepts in Mind

During a recent interview with ComicBook, Blue Beetle director Ángel Manuel Soto admitted that he already has ideas for future stories, revealing, "We did an impressionistic approach in the title sequence, but for us, we want to let Khaji be able to tell us its story and to show us, at the end of the day, The Reach. Having that moment of Jaimie helping Khaji Da take over The Reach and liberate all the scarabs from the Imperial yoke from that colonizing race, it's also the Latino story."

When previously discussing the idea of a sequel with Inverse, Soto explained, "I always hated those movies where 15 minutes in, the guy's already swinging like a pro. I'm like, 'There's no way. It would take forever to convince me.' It was beautiful being able to do that and see that for James Gunn, this prologue, this first act of our saga, is worthy of being canon for his superheroes so that he can embark into new adventures. I hope that means Blue Beetle is going to partner with other heroes, and I hope that means we get a Blue Beetle 2 and Blue Beetle 3."

Blue Beetle's official synopsis reads, "Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE."

