Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: blue beetle, dc, film, Warner Bros

Blue Beetle Director on the Hero's Origin and Sequel Aspirations

Blue Beetle director Ángel Manuel Soto is hopeful that the film's origin story will open the door for future sequels or DC appearances.

Studios have shown us that we can't have a single superhero film without at least a little glimmer of hope that we'll get to see a titular character return for more (except for maybe Green Lantern). In fact, even some of the most polarizing heroes throughout both DC and Marvel have been given appearances in more than one film in order to really test the popularity of a character. So why not give us a little more Blue Beetle action now that we've slowly entered the fresh arena with a lively hero?

While speaking with Inverse about the release of Blue Beetle, the film's director, Ángel Manuel Soto, discussed that exact need to naturally ease the hero's origin into the story, noting, "I always hated those movies where 15 minutes in the guy's already swinging like a pro. I'm like, 'There's no way. It would take forever to convince me.'" He then adds that he's been very grateful to be connected to the next era of DC in some capacity, hoping for more cinematic Blue Beetle stories. He divulges, "It was beautiful being able to do that and see that for James Gunn, this prologue, this first act of our saga, is worthy of being canon for his superheroes so that he can embark into new adventures. I hope that means Blue Beetle is going to partner with other heroes, and I hope that means we get a Blue Beetle 2 and Blue Beetle 3."

Official Blue Beetle Cast and Plot Details

Blue Beetle's official synopsis reads, "Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE."

The cast of the DC film includes Xolo Maridueña, Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez. The film also stars Belissa Escobedo, and Harvey Guillén. Blue Beetle's screenplay is penned by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, based on characters from DC.

Would you like to see a Blue Beetle cameo in future DC films or perhaps an official sequel? Let us know in the comments below!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!