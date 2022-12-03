Blue Beetle Coming To Theaters August 2023, Poster Debuts

Blue Beetle has had a whale of a time getting made, but it is finally a reality and will release on August 18, 2023. Released at CCXP this afternoon was the film's first poster as well, showing the Blue Beetle scarab in all its glory under fluorescent lighting. Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña is set to play the superhero, with Susan Sarandon set to play the film's main villain, Victoria Kord. Belissa Escodobo will be playing Jamie's sister Milagro Reyes, and Brazilian star Bruna Marquezine has signed on to play Jamie's love interest Penny. George Lopez as Jamie's uncle Rudy and Raoul Max Trujillo (Mayans M.C.) as villain Carapax the Indestructible Man round out the main cast. What We Do in the Shadows fan-favorite Harvey Guillén will play a minor role.

Blue Beetle Should Be Quite Fun

Blue Beetle was initially set to be an HBO Max exclusive, but the shake-ups over there at WB have led to this getting a full theatrical push instead. That is awesome, as Jamie Reyes is one of the better DC creations of the last couple decades. This should be their Spider-Man, a youthful hero that should bring a level of excitement to the DCEU that quite frankly, it has never had at any point since the 60's Batman show.

Blue Beetle is written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer and directed by Angel Manuel Soto, and it will be the first Latinx-starring superhero film from a major studio, which in itself is also great. All eyes will be on Maridueña, who is excellent as Miguel on Cobra Kai. This could be the film that sends him into the stratosphere, much like Tom Holland after Spider-Man. Lots of parallels there. Look for Blue Beetle in theaters on August 18th, 2023, and keep it locked to BC all weekend for reveals from CCXP as well.