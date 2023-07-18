Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: blue beetle, film, warner bros. dc, Xolo Maridueña

Blue Beetle Star Shares James Gunn's Response to the Upcoming Film

The star of the upcoming DC film Blue Beetle shared a positive response from someone crucial to the future of the DC universe.

It's only been a month since the release of The Flash. After making headlines for its unexpected box office turnout, and as a result, there's a lot of uncertainty about how viewers will respond to DC's next standalone film Blue Beetle pending Warner Bros. upcoming cinematic relaunch.

Now, as we approach the highly-anticipated release of a film that will likely impress (we already have high hopes, obviously), the Blue Beetle's leading man is opening up about how the new head of DC film responded to the film.

James Gunn's Thoughts on DC's Upcoming Blue Beetle Adaptation

During an interview for an upcoming issue of Total Film magazine (first reported by Games Radar), Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña shared, "I just remember James Gunn has this really excited energy to him all the time," The actor shares before adding, "But them coming into this position of the movie already being made, and then being like, 'All right [mimes rifling through a filing cabinet as if rummaging through the movie], let's see what we have here' – it was very rewarding for them to actually respond well to it and enjoy it. They had their notes here and there story-wise, but I think, in capturing the essence of Jaime and the Reyes family, [they] think we did a really great job."

Just a few months ago, Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto addressed the film's unique desire to explore legacy in the superhero film, explaining, "So one of the things that we really wanted to do with the cast was to be able to be as authentic as we can. We wanted to tap into almost three generations. We wanted to see the first immigrant family, then when they bring their sons, and then the sons start born here. So being able to tap into the three generations authentically."

The Warner Bros. Pictures film Blue Beetle will hit theaters internationally throughout August, with an official release in North America on August 18, 2023.

