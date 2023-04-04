Blue Beetle Director Says Film Will Focus on Three Generations The director and star of DC's upcoming Blue Beetle movie are discussing the film's desire to tell a story over three generations of characters

After DC opted to relaunch their upcoming live-action roster (and universe) with James Gunn and Peter Safran, many films were either pulled from the slate or completely retooled, with the exception of a few promising DC titles. One of which is the upcoming and highly anticipated Blue Beetle project, bringing an underrated hero to life with a much-needed chance to expand representation in superhero films — dually telling a story that isn't limited to DC's big three (Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman).

After obtaining the attention of the internet with its first official trailer, the Blue Beetle director and star are teasing what's to come for the fresh-faced DC hero flick.

DC's Blue Beetle Film Will Focus on Authenticity and Legacy

During a recent press event, ComicBook first reported that Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto opened up about the film's desire to explore legacy and sincerity, revealing, "So one of the things that we really wanted to do with the cast was to be able to be as authentic as we can. We wanted to tap into almost three generations. We wanted to see the first immigrant family, then when they bring their sons, and then the sons start born here. So being able to tap into the three generations authentically. [Xolo Maridueña], who was born here and is Mexican American, as [Belissa Escobedo] is. She plays Milagros, the sister. And then you have characters like George Lopez, who's been here for a minute, and he's like a national treasure, and [Elpidia Carrillo] as well, who plays the mom. George plays the uncle."

During the same event, the film's titular hero (played by Maridueña) then added, "And kind of to Angel's point about the family, something that we were just discussing that's kind of funny is — we see some of these other superheroes who are able to hide from their family the fact that they're a superhero, but I mean, as you guys just saw in the trailer, his family is right there on that first transformation."

