Bodies Bodies Bodies Drops New Trailer, A24 Slasher Out In August

Bodies Bodies Bodies is a new thriller from director Halina Reijn for A24 and starring Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha'la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott, with Lee Pace and Pete Davidson. The film debuted at SXSW this year to fantastic critical response and is at the top of most horror and genre fans' must-see list for the summer. You can see the new trailer for the film down below, as well as a new poster.

Bodies Bodies Bodies Synopsis

"From Halina Reijn and starring Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha'la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennot, with Lee Pace and Pete Davison. Only In Theaters on August 5th. Featuring "Hot Girl," a new original song from Charli XCX. When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong." This looks like it will get pretty demented and insane, more so than most slasher whodunits. Co-star Maria Baklova had this to say to Collider on working on the film:

"I was scared to be a part of a horror movie because I'm scared of horror, but A24 horror movies are something different. Plus, I think at the end, Bodies Bodies Bodies feels more like an R-rated comedy because everybody brought their funniness in a way. The whole cast was incredible. These are all people I'm dying to work with over and over and over again. Amandla Stenberg, Myha'la Herrold, Rachel Sennott, Chase Sui Wonders, Pete Davidson, Lee Pace, they were just so incredible, and it's been beyond exciting, so I'm counting the minutes, the hours for the movie to be out and seen and heard about because it's cool. It's fresh; it's unique, it's funny." I will be first in line to see it when it opens in select theaters on August 5th and everywhere on August 12th.