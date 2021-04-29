Borderlands Film Adds Gina Gershon, Cheyenne Jackson, More To Cast

The Borderlands cast continues to swell. Gina Gershon as Moxxi, Cheyenne Jackson as Jakobs, Charles Babalola as Hammerlock, Benjamin Byron Davis as Marcus, Steven Boyer as Scooter, Ryann Redmond as Ellie, and Bobby Lee as Larry, a new character will join Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Edgar Ramirez, Haley Bennett, Olivier Richters, and Jack Black in the Eli Roth directed video game adaptation. That is a massive, massive cast, only to be rivaled by James Gunn's Suicide Squad when that releases this summer. We first saw the news of the casting on Deadline.

Can Borderlands Work As A Film? I Have Never Played It

"I am so excited to work with this incredible, top-notch cast. Every single part counts and elevates the film, and we have the best of the best coming in to really make Borderlands spectacular. I love movies where every character counts, and you can only achieve that with a great cast. Every one of these gifted actors will bring something special to the film."

"Borderlands," launched in 2009, is a role-playing first-person shooter game created and developed by Gearbox Software and published by Take-Two Interactive Software's 2K label. The game is set on the frontier of a sci-fi universe — the planet of Pandora — which has been abandoned by a mega-corporation prior to the game events. The series has sold more than 57 million units worldwide. The most recent installment, "Borderlands 3," was released last September."

I have no experience with this franchise at all, so I have no clue if it can work as a film. I read some of the comics and did not enjoy those, so the jury is still out as far as I am concerned. With that cast, though, it would be pretty hard to make a bad film. Borderlands should move into production very soon.