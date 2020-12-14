Breach: Bruce Willis vs. Super Zombies in Nonsensical Sci-Fi Action

Breach 5.5/10 Director John Suits provides some decent B-movie sci-fi schlock that blends action, suspense, and horror. Cody Kearsley, Bruce Willis, and Rachel Nichols give some substance to the film battling an alien super threat.

Bruce Willis stars in a sci-fi film that borrows a few elements from various horror films. The premise is initially clear on its head with a dystopian future. A select few civilians and military personnel are allowed to board a spaceship bound for an earth colony. A stowaway and junior mechanic, Noah (Cody Kearsley) boards the ship thanks to forged papers to join his girlfriend Hayley (Kassandra Clementi), the daughter of an admiral (Thomas Jane). With one eye constantly looking over his shoulder, the ship stumbles upon an unknown alien threat that develops a lot of convenient abilities as the film moves along.

Directed by John Suits, who also helmed the short and film reunion DieHard is Back he shot for DieHard batteries and Advanced Auto Parts, the film sees him reunited with the franchise star Willis and Rachel Nichols, who he worked with on the film Pandemic (2016). Willis plays Clay Young, a veteran soldier who happens to be bunkmates with Noah and becomes his reluctant ally after learning the truth of his passage. Nichols plays Chambers, the doctor on board doesn't really discover much else about the alien threat since the plot dictates what it can do along the way.

How Breach Borrows Elements from Other Horror Films

Written by Edward Drake and Corey Large, who also plays Lincoln, the film borrows elements from the 28 franchise, which has the infected sprint, have super strength, and infect others up close but differs in that a protruding tentacle that emerges from a host's mouth to spread the alien influence. The infected also have a kind of hive mind where they nearly act as one, and they're mostly impervious to gunfire. The final film it seemingly borrows from is John Carpenter's The Thing (1980). The film felt very much like it came from the Doom franchise, and the resolution is about as bleak.

Breach Further Analysis and Why Is Rachel Nichols Left Off the Poster?!

Most of the characters are one-note clichés, and they don't really have much as far as distinctive personalities. Noah doesn't really do it much as the main protagonist for me because there's nothing about him that stands out for me other than the typical "right place at the right time" situations that he doesn't really do anything with. It's not Kearsley's fault he was written into these things, but it turns out to be mostly predictable and vanilla as can be all the way until the end. It's mostly Willis and Nichols carrying the bulk of the action of the film throughout. Too bad it's not reflected in the marketing with the poster here where Jane is barely in the film but is the third major name in the poster where Nichols' name should be. Breach is what it is, and it's not something additional budget can really improve upon the nature of this film. If it weren't for the current pandemic, Breach is fodder for Wal-Mart bin, Redbox, or schlock fodder on a streamer. The Saban film also stars Johnny Messner, Callan Mulvey, Timothy V. Murphy, Johann Urb, Ralf Moeller, and Angie Pack. It comes to theatres, on-demand, and digital on December 18.