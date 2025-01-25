Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: bridget jones, bridget jones: mad about the boy, film, peacock, Universal Pictures

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy Star on What to Expect from the Film

One of the stars of the upcoming film Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy opens up about the film's core themes and plot development.

Article Summary The Bridget Jones franchise returns with a fourth film, exploring themes of love, loss, and personal growth.

Leo Woodall teases a heartfelt, funny, and moving blend of romance and grief in the upcoming film.

Bridget Jones navigates motherhood, work, and a new romance while dealing with the pressures of life.

Renée Zellweger reprises her iconic role, with the film set to release February 2025 on Peacock and in theaters.

In 2001, the film Bridget Jones's Diary was released (based on the book series of the same name) and quickly became a romantic comedy hit that managed to garner over $300 million during its theatrical run. Then, following the same trajectory of its source material, the film earned itself a franchise, with two more films, the third of which was released back in 2016. Now, nearly a decade later, the franchise is set to return with a fourth film (and the last of the book series), telling a slightly somber story about love and loss.

During a recent interview, Leo Woodall, one of the stars of the upcoming entry, addressed the fourth film's story, telling the outlet that there's "A lot of the same [Bridget Jones], in terms of it having its joyous, funny, quirky Bridget." He then goes on to elaborate, "But this one really also packs a punch because she's going through grief, and she does it so beautifully. And whilst being a cozy, funny sort of rom-com, it's also incredibly heartfelt and very moving."

Everything We Know About Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The official plot summary: Widowed for four years, Bridget Jones raises her children while supported by friends and family. Pressed to rebuild her life, she returns to work and explores dating, meeting a younger man. Balancing romance, work, and motherhood, Bridget navigates pressures from all parts of her social and family life.

The film stars the talented Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones, Hugh Grant as Daniel Cleaver, Emma Thompson as Doctor Rawlings, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mr. Wallaker, a teacher at Bridget's children's school, Leo Woodall as Roxster, Bridget's sardonic and brazen new love interest, Colin Firth as Mark Darcy, Jim Broadbent as Colin Jones, Bridget's father, Gemma Jones as Pamela Jones, Bridget's mother, and Isla Fisher as Rebecca, Bridget's new neighbor.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is scheduled to be released in the United States on February 13, 2025, via Peacock, and internationally in theaters courtesy of Universal Pictures on February 14, 2025. Will you be checking out the latest entry of the classic rom-com franchise?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!