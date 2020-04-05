Call Me By Your Name Sequel Will Bring Back Same Cast

Call Me By Your Name was released to wide acclaim in 2017, on its way to being nominated for four Academy Awards. The film was based on the novel of the same name, which also has a sequel titled Find Me. Director Luca Guadagnino will be returning to direct that film, and in a new interview with an Italian newspaper, he revealed that the cast of the first film will also return. He has even taken a meeting with a screenwriter for the Call Me By Your Name follow-up.

Call Me By Your Name Sequel Halted by Coronavirus

"Before coronavirus, I made a trip to the United States to meet a screenwriter I love very much, whose name I don't want to say, to talk about the second part. Unfortunately, we had to put it on hold," he told Variety. "Of course, it was a great pleasure to work with Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Esther Garrel and the other actors. Everyone will be in the new movie," Guadagnino said in the interview."

While I personally was not a fan of Call Me By Your Name, it would be foolish to say I wasn't impressed with the performances by the cast. Timothee Chalamet announced himself as a star, Armie Hammer has never been better. I wonder who this mystery screenwriter could be. James Ivory wrote the first film, for which he won the Academy Award for Adapted Screenplay. You would think they wouldn't want to break the team up with that kind of success.

Speculating on the Sequel

Come to think of it, the sequel novel takes place 10 years after the first film, and depending on when they get this spun up and in production, would it work with the same cast? Chalamet will look forever young in my eyes thanks to the first film, can he pull off being older? It is interesting to think about. Call Me By Your Name is not a film I ever really thought could, or should get a sequel. Now the film has my curiosity piqued.