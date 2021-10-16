DC Fandome: First Trailer For Catwoman Animated Film Debuts

DC Fandome is in full swing, and they just showed off the trailer for the new animated film Catwoman: Hunted. This will be the first of a few new animated DC Comics projects coming in 2022, as it debuts on February 8th, 2022. It features a voice cast that includes Elizabeth Gillies (Victorious) as Selina Kyle, Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Kate Kane's Batwoman, Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad) as Black Mask, Steve Blum (Cowboy Bebop) as Solomon Grundy, Kieth David (The Thing) as Tobias Whale, and Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: The Next Generation) as Boss Moxie. You can see the trailer for the new Catwoman animated film below.

Catwoman Gets Animated With Batwoman

"In the all-new original Catwoman: Hunted, Catwoman's attempt to steal a priceless jewel puts her squarely in the crosshairs of both a powerful consortium of villains and the ever-resourceful Interpol, not to mention Batwoman. It might just be enough to contain her. Or not. Available on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray and Digital on February 8th, 2022." This has a decidedly different look for DC Animation, a more anime style for sure. There are some unexpected characters in that trailer as well, including Black Mask, Solomon Grundy, Talia Al Ghul, and Interpol, all trying to catch up with Catwoman.

I dig this. Between this Catwoman film, the Milestone film they announced earlier in DC Fandome, and the slate of movies they have coming next year, we could get one of the best years of animated films since DC starting doing these things. Catwoman: Hunted will be out in February, both on Blu-ray and digital release. Keep it locked to BC all day long for all of the big news coming out of DC Fandome.