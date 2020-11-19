Chopping Mall Marathon Coming To Shout Factory TV On Cyber Monday

While you sit on your couch and shop on Cyber Monday, let Shout Factory TV provide the entertainment. The channel will air 24 hours straight of the cult classic film Chopping Mall, the best horror film about robots becoming aware and murdering people in a mall ever made. The 80's favorite is a staple for Shout at this point, and any excuse to get to watch the film is a welcome one for sure. The marathon will begin Monday, November 3oth at 12 AM PST and run for a cool 24 hours. Shout even posted a trailer for the Chopping Mall Marathon that you can see below. Love the old school vibe to it.

Shop Till You Drop With Chopping Mall

"Attention, shoppers! The protectors are back online. Cyber Monday means Cyber Security, and this year, it's PERSONAL CHOPPING. Run, don't walk, to tune in to Shout! Factory TV on Cyber Monday for 24 hours of Chopping Mall marathon madness! High-tech robots equipped with state-of-the-art security devices have been recruited as the new mechanical night watch for the Park Plaza Mall; when a jolting bolt of lightning short circuits the main computer control, the robots turn into murderous killbots on the loose for unsuspecting shoppers! Four couples are trying to make it after hours in a mattress store. They make it all right…in the morgue!"

The Chopping Mall Marathon can be viewed on ShoutFactoryTV.com; Shout! Factory TV's Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Android apps; and the following digital streaming platforms: Twitch, Samsung TV Plus, Comcast Xfinity, Xumo, Vizio, Redbox, IMDb TV, STIRR, Sling TV, THETA.tv, and Local Now. The film can also be watched on-demand on ShoutFactoryTV.com; Shout! Factory TV's Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Android apps; and on various Shout! Factory TV branded channels including Tubi, Amazon Prime Channels, and the Roku Channel.