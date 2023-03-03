Christians Against Black Panther, Now Against Peter Pan & Wendy With the upcoming release of Peter Pan & Wendy, Christians Against Black Panther has changed its name to Christians Against Peter Pan & Wendy.

Back in June 2021, with the release of the Disney+ TV series Ms. Marvel, one Facebook group got much attention from culture war coverage, namely Christians Against Ms. Marvel. A private group with over 17,000 followers stated, "Ms. Marvel might be the biggest slap in the face for conservative Christians to date!!! Disney has decided that the face of this franchise should not be Carol Danvers but should instead be a gay Muslim. No more straight Christian characters from Marvel. Those days are over. Please join us as we let Disney know that we will not BE CANCELLED!!"

At the time, we pointed out that it was not a new group. Arranged by a user using Deadpool's secret identity, Wade Wilson; previous to this, it was called Christians Against Dr Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, and before that was against Turning Red, The Eternals, Spider-Man No Way Home, Shang Chi, Little Mermaid II and the Loki TV series for the same reason. And revisiting it last year, it had changed to Christians Against She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

When you gain access after you have confirmed that you are boycotting Disney, the group is full of atheist memes or people mock-posting on the theme. It is, for want of a better phrase, a troll trap. They are trying to bait people who believe something should be cancelled, but also those who are against the existence of such a Facebook group but take it at face value. And certain news websites that didn't check report it verbatim.

Well, with the upcoming release of Peter Pan & Wendy in cinemas from Disney, the Facebook group has once more changed its name to Christians Against Peter Pan & Wendy, stating;

welcome my fellow Christians!

Disney is scraping the bottom of the woke barrel this time!! since no one liked the LGBT nonsense they have been pushing they have now gone back to race baiting! they think they can just slip blatant racism into a children's movie and we wouldn't notice. you would have to wake up pretty early to get something like this by the members of my congregation!! we will fight this together!

thank you all for joining us in this mission from God. we couldn't do it without all of your support

Because, of course, Tinkerbell is no longer being shown in the way she was initially portrayed in 1904, on the stage as a beam of light elected onto the stage by a mirror and only heard using the sound of bells. Nothing else will do. It also has a spinoff Facebook group which was Christians Against Buzz Lightyear, previously "Justice For Amber Heard," and is now "Justice for Bryan Kohberger."

Well, it looks like they are going to bait the unsuspecting again. Let's see who falls for it this time? There are many reasons to care about things, argue about things, and put forward a point of view without just dancing at the pleasure of others in a troll trap. Here are the other names the page has gone by…

Changed name to Christians Against Peter Pan & Wendy – Mar 2, 2023

Changed name to Christians Against Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Oct 19, 2022

Changed name to Christians Against She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Aug 2, 2022

Changed name to Christians Against Ms. Marvel Jun 7, 2022

Changed name to Christians Against Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness May 5, 2022

Changed name to Christians Against Turning Red Mar 14, 2022

Changed name to Christians Against Disney Dec 20, 2021

Changed name to Christians Against Marvel's The Eternals Oct 29, 2021

Changed name to Christians Against Spider-Man: No Way Home Sep 16, 2021

Changed name to Christians Against Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Aug 17, 2021

Changed name to Christians Against The Little Mermaid II (BOYCOTT HALLE BAILEY!!!) Jul 19, 2021

Changed name to Christians Against The Loki Series Jun 8, 2021

Changed name to Twisted Tea for Mitch McConnell Dec 30, 2020