Anaconda Reboot May Star Jack Black And Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd and Jack Black are in talks to star in a remake of Anaconda for Columbia Pictures, with Tom Gormican directing.

The original 1997 film starred Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, and Owen Wilson, grossing $137 million.

The reboot's storyline involves friends facing mid-life crises, heading to the rainforest, and fighting dangers.

The new film shifts from horror to adventure comedy, similar to Cocaine Bear, featuring big stars in unique roles.

Anaconda may squeeze the life out of a new generation of filmgoers, with two big stars in talks to join the big snake on screen. Jack Black and Paul Rudd are in talks to possibly star in the reboot, being directed by Tom Gormican, who directed the Nicolas Cage film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The original 1997 film also had a heck of a cast, starring Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, and Owen Wilson. It grossed $137 million. The Hollywood Reporter had a report about the actors possibly joining the project.

The Anaconda Reboot Sounds…Interesting

From the THR report, the concept for this reboot is pretty interesting and not at all where you would think they might be going: "The new story involves a group of friends facing mid-life crises who are remaking their favorite movie from their youth. They head to the rainforest, only to find themselves in a fight for their lives against natural disasters, giant snakes, and violent criminals." It even goes on to say the pair will be playing an "erstwhile director, stuck in his job as a wedding videographer, and an actor who had a job on a cop show and now sees his career dying.

That is not a concept I would have ever thought would be an Anaconda sequel, but I can dig it—especially these two. The original was a horror film, though, and I do not see that here; this is more of an adventure comedy, like Cocaine Bear. That can be good, too, but I almost wish that they had gotten them to star in a straight giant monster horror film like the original. There were sequels in the series already, and they got sillier as they went along, so I guess this makes sense. This one has been kicking around for quite some time, so we shall see what happens.

