The Conjuring 3 Director Suggests There's More on Lorraine's Abilities

It's pretty much a no-brainer that The Conjuring caused a shift in horror after its 2013 release. The film ditched some of the more found-footage trends that moviegoers were growing weary of, returning to a more practical-effect horror concept that ended up being far more accessible than anticipated.

The film was centered on the real-life couple Ed and Lorraine Warren, who worked together as Paranormal Investigators, with the first film detailing a case they were made famous for in the '70s. The film went on to be a box office hit, spawning several spin-off films, now marking the third installment of The Conjuring itself — and now we're back for more of the Warrens.

The film sees the return of Vera Farmiga as Lorraine and Patrick Wilson as Ed, with this new film being a great opportunity to display Lorraine's gifts (considering its importance to their choice of work). In a new interview shared by ScreenRant, the film's director Michael Chaves was asked about Lorraine's gift, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and he divulged, "The cool thing with this is Lorraine's power takes center stage in the movie. It's definitely an investigation, but it kind of pivots around Lorraine's connection with this case and her connection to the supernatural. And I think that was one of the cool things with it; we get to see her take this skill into different environments, like into a missing persons case."

When it comes to the film's use of effects, Chaves adds, "I also had great fun with it. In the trailer, you can see there's this shot where she's in the forest, and she kind of connects to the past. She connects to this moment that happened before. And that's actually all in-camera; that wasn't a visual effect at all. We lit that with a giant light, and then we had it on track and on this techno crane. We just moved it around, and the sun actually set."

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will hit theaters and HBO Max starting September 11, 2021.