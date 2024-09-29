Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: alexandre aja, Crawl, crawl 2, film, Paramount Pictures

Crawl Filmmaker Offers Fans a Promising Sequel Update

Crawl filmmaker Alexandre Aja reveals that the Crawl sequel has been in development since the first film's release.

The sequel will shift its terrifying alligator action to the urban backdrop of New York City.

Covid delays impacted the production, but Aja is now optimistic about filming in 2024.

Aja is enthusiastic and ready for the new aquatic horror scenes planned for Crawl 2.

When the disaster film Crawl hit theaters in 2019, it managed to generate general praise from moviegoers and more than $90 million during its box office run. Because apparently, people love a cinematic event where the elements and deadly animals are forced to collide (just look at Sharknado, or Under Paris). Then, in 2021, it was revealed that the film would earn an official sequel, with a lengthy period of silence until the recent 2024 reveal that the sequel will pivot to a New York City backdrop. Now, the film's director is offering a few new details about the status of Crawl 2.

Crawl Sequel Has Been in Development Since the Original Film's Release

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the now-confirmed sequel to the unlikely alligator flick Crawl, filmmaker Alexandre Aja offered a promising update about its progress and production process, telling the publication, "I would say that I never really stopped working on Crawl. [Laughs.] After we were done, I kept thinking about all the other great setups that we could create, and it was really an exciting movie to make." He later explains that things are finally falling into place, adding, "So I wanted to really be involved in doing a sequel, and after a few troubled years with Covid and everything, I feel like we are now in a position that, hopefully next year, it might happen. So I'm excited. I'm ready to go. I've been lining up so many scenes and stuff, so it's there. We just have to do it now and get back in the water."

The first film's official plot summary: When a massive hurricane hits her Florida town, young Haley ignores the evacuation orders to search for her missing father, Dave. After finding him gravely injured in their family home, the two of them become trapped by the rapidly encroaching floodwaters. With the storm strengthening, Haley and Dave discover an even greater threat than the rising water level — a relentless attack from a pack of gigantic alligators.

Are you excited about the return to Crawl?

