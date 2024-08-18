Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: alexandre aja, Crawl, crawl 2, film, Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures Reveals Sequel Plans for the 2019 Film Crawl

Paramount Pictures alligator-focused film Crawl is officially confirmed to be getting a sequel with a New York City backdrop.

Crawl 2 will start production in Europe in the fall of 2024 with Alexandre Aja directing.

Andrew Deutschman and Jason Pagan to write the script, introducing new characters.

Crawl's success paved the way for a sequel with over $90 million in box office earnings.

After several years of radio silence, Paramount Pictures has officially confirmed that a sequel to the 2019 alligator-centric thriller Crawl is officially underway. Speculation regarding a potential sequel first began back in 2021 when Aja hinted that a screenplay was in development. However, progress was slow, and updates remained sparse in the following years, leading fans to wonder if it had been shelved indefinitely. Fortunately, it doesn't sound like that's the case after all.

Crawl 2 Confirmed with New Plot Details

According to a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter, Crawl 2 is set to start production in Europe in the fall of 2024. Alexandre Aja will return to direct the sequel, which features a new script crafted by Andrew Deutschman and Jason Pagan, known for their work on Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension. This new installment will introduce fresh characters and embark on a storyline based in New York City, marking a shift in the setting from the original Florida backdrop and creating an opportunity to attract new fans.

Despite several years of ambiguity from the studio regarding a sequel, the movie's potential for franchise growth has remained evident. The original Crawl, which debuted shortly before the global halt of film production due to the COVID-19 pandemic, achieved significant commercial success, earning more than $90 million worldwide against a modest budget of around $15 million. Furthermore, Crawl has garnered favorable critical acclaim, attaining a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and its audience response was similarly positive, making it a rare pandemic-era success story on all fronts.

The original film, produced by Sam Raimi and directed by Aja, generated a following for its harrowing tale of a young woman, played by Kaya Scodelario, who found herself trapped in her flooded home's basement, battling a menacing alligator while trying to save her father, portrayed by Barry Pepper, amidst a hurricane's chaos. And with this particular film, you get exactly what you'd expect walking into it.

Fans of the original can now look forward to a thrilling continuation of the story as Crawl 2 prepares to dive into production. Are you excited about the return of Crawl?

