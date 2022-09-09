D23 Expo: Disney Live Action, Pixar, and Disney Animation Live Blog

The D23 Expo is upon us! Even though Disney has not been holding back when it comes to big announcements in 2022, between everything we got out of Star Wars Celebration in May and everything out of the big Hall H panel in July, one would think there was nothing else for Disney to announce at their own convention, but that is very much not the case. There are several big panels throughout the weekend. Today we are sitting down for the first of the big three; Walt Disney Studios – Disney Live Action, Pixar Animation Studios, and Walt Disney Animation Studios. We are in the room to live blog the whole thing.

When it comes to these specific sections at Disney for this D23 Expo panel, there need to be a few things. First of all, we need to find out what is going to happen to Pixar. Is the underperformance of Lightyear going to impact whether or not that studio will be hitting theaters? On the live-action front, we have so many movies in development that we can't even remember them all. We're probably going to see some footage from The Little Mermaid and probably get some casting details of some of the other announced films. As for animation, we have Strange World coming out this year, but with the cast of Frozen here to become Disney Legends, everyone is wondering if it's time to pull the trigger on Frozen 3. Join me for the live blog for all of the television and movie news coming out of this panel.

D23 Expo: Disney Live Action, Pixar, and Disney Animation Live Blog

Live Blog takes a few seconds to load. Have a question for Kaitlyn about this ongoing event? Scroll down to the comment section and let us know.