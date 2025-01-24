Posted in: Movies, Star Wars | Tagged: daisy ridley, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

Daisy Ridley's Star Wars Film Has Brought On Writer George Nolfi

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Star Wars film, which will see Daisy Ridley's Rey return, has reportedly hired George Nolfi to write the script.

Article Summary George Nolfi joins Daisy Ridley's Star Wars film as the new writer for Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's project.

The film follows Rey, portrayed by Ridley, forming a new Jedi order 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker.

Several writers have left the project before Nolfi, including Damon Lindelof, Justin Britt-Gibson, and Steven Knight.

Star Wars has many films in development, including projects by Shawn Levy, James Mangold, and Taika Waititi.

One of the many Star Wars films in development has gained yet another writer. If this song and dance sounds familiar, it is because we have all been here before. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Star Wars film seemed like it was ready to hit the ground running, but it has gone through several writers at this point. The project was announced with Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson co-writing the script in October 2022. In early 2023, Lindelof and Brit-Gibson left the project, and Steven Knight was hired. Not long after that, the film was officially announced at Star Wars Celebration; we got the bare bones plot that it will feature Daisey Ridley's Rey fifteen years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker as she forms a new Jedi order. However, things went pretty quiet on the project for the rest of the year and well into 2024. In October 2024, the project lost Knight as a writer as well. Now, in January 2025, they have gained another one as The Hollywood Reporter has reported that Lucasfilm has brought on George Nolfi (Ocean's Twelve, The Bourne Ultimatum) as the new writer.

The movie is still chugging along, but sources seem to be indicating that the next Star Wars movie following The Mandalorian & Grogu is looking like it will be Shawn Levy's simply because when you have the chance to sign on Ryan Gosling, you take that opportunity and run with it. So, while this movie might seem like it's a bit messy behind the scenes, honestly, it might be the herald of the end times as people might think it is. They are trying to wrap something up or end a trilogy or anything; they are starting something relatively new. So if Lucasfilm and Disney want to take their sweet little time to make sure this new movie is good, then they can take all the time they need. For example, reports say the title might be The New Jedi Order, which is bad enough to merit going back to the drawing board.

The Many Star Wars Films In Development

In April 2023, at Star Wars Celebration, the franchise went from being utterly absent from the big screen to jumping back to movie theaters in a big way. Three projects were announced on stage that day, along with several other projects hanging around in varying levels of development. One of the films that seemed ready to get off the ground was Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's film, which will feature the return of Rey. However, when Jon Favreau joined the ranks, and The Mandalorian & Grogu went into and wrapped production in 2024, it's unclear where Daisy Ridley's return to the big screen falls on this suddenly hectic timeline. The Mandalorian & Grogu will be released on May 22, 2026. Dave Filoni is using his film as a final wrap to all of the television shows. So, all seasons need to be released before that can happen.

James Mangold brought on a new writer for his film in July 2024, which reportedly has a working title of Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi, and they recently spoke about how freeing it is writing a story that takes place so far away from established canon. Shawn Levy's project went from being a bit on the backburner to being pushed toward the front of the pile when it was reported that Ryan Gosling was in talks to star. Taika Waititi has said he's in no rush to get this film off the ground and is still in the scripting phase.

It was also recently announced that Simon Kinberg is set to write and produce a new Star Wars trilogy of films. Even though Solo: A Star Wars Story underperformed at the box office, everyone loved Donald Glover as Lando, and his Lando TV show switched to a movie in July 2023. Also, supposedly, Rian Johnson wants to return to a galaxy far, far away when he's not making awesome mystery TV shows and movies. Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron was removed from the schedule in September 2022, but in March 2024, she claimed she was writing the film again and had signed a new deal with Lucasfilm to direct the movie.

