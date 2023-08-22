Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: film, gran turismo, playstation, sony pictures

David Harbour Discusses Cast Chemistry in Gran Turismo Film

One of the experienced stars of the Gran Turismo film is sharing how the cast developed relationships that mirrored their own roles.

The cinematic adaptation of the Gran Turismo video game franchise was released internationally this month, with a decent box-office turnout of over $20 million (and an unknown budget), meaning that it has the potential to do solid numbers when it hits the US this weekend. And in addition to its optimistic box office response from moviegoers (with a high audience score), we're now learning that the cast of the film developed a tight-knit bond that actually felt comparable to their own characters in the movie.

While speaking to Screen Rant about the release of the new video-game-ish adaptation (pre-industry strikes, of course), Stranger Things and Gran Turismo star David Harbour discussed his experience as a mentor in the film and on-set, telling the publication, "To see [Jack] reawaken through this surrogate of Jann, and with Archie, was really easy and natural. I think he's just a natural talent, and he's very game. He really wants to do good work."

Harbour then continues, "And it becomes meta in another way, where it's like I'm this older actor looking at this younger actor and saying, 'You could do greater things than I can. You can do something in this world. I'm just grizzled and angry and tired. Take the mantle, my friend.' But there was something really special about that, and it was pretty easy, and it was pretty natural, and that's rare. A lot of times, you got to do a lot of work to create chemistry, and this didn't have to be that way. I think that's a testament to Archie."

The Cast and Plot of Gran Turismo

The film's synopsis reads: "Based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, the film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional racecar driver."

The official cast of Gran Turismo includes David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe, Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner, and Djimon Hounsou.

Gran Turismo hits theaters in the US this weekend.

