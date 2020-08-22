DC FanDome Teases More Under Water Fun for Aquaman 2

When it comes to DC movies doing well the first big surprise for a lot of people was just how hard Aquaman ended up hitting. After Justice League sort of fell apart before our eyes the future of all of the DC movies seemed a bit on edge. It was surprising then that Aquaman not only did well but it did extremely well. It wasn't critically acclaimed to the level of Wonder Woman or Shazam! but it did well, audiences really responded to it, and it made over a billion dollars at the box office. It did so well that they announced a spin-0ff movie and we can pretty much guarantee that director James Wan got a blank check to do whatever he wants in Aquaman 2. They haven't started filming yet but Aquaman 2 was one of the movies featured during DC FanDome line-up.

James Wan revealed that he knew that Patrick Wilson, who is a national treasure, was the right man for Ocean Master almost right away. Wilson revealed that shooting in the harnesses was something that you could not prepare for at all no matter how much you trained for. One of the things that they will adapt for the next movie and how they will make people appear that they are floating in space. Wan says he is excited to expand on the world and continue to expand on everything. He said that the next movie is more "serious" and more relevant to the modern age. It has been rumored that this movie will deal with environmental issues which is going to be a lot of fun to see on screen. Unfortunately, Wan didn't have much else to tease us about this movie and he didn't tease anything about The Trench spinoff that has been announced. Aquaman 2 will be released on December 16, 2022.