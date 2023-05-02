Deadpool 3: Rob Delaney Is Set To Return As X-Force Member Peter We have another confirmed returning cast member for Deadpool 3, as it was reported that Rob Delaney, who played the human member of X-Force, is returning.

Deadpool 3 is likely starting production soon, and the cast is continuing to fill out. It's been unclear just how many returning members would be coming back for this entry, but since the beginning of the year, Marvel has announced that they are bringing back four cast members from the previous movies. Now they are bringing back a fifth, and it's probably not the person you think it will be. According to Deadline, Rob Delaney, who played the human member of X-Force Peter [and one of the only survivors of the plane jump aside from Deadpool and Domino], would be returning. Ryan Reynolds seemed to confirm the news by retweeting the article from Deadline with "SugarBear!!!" which was Peter's nickname in the film.

2022 was monumental in Marvel Cinematic Universe news simply because we finally got definitive information on Deadpool 3 after so many years of the same people running the identical speculation posts about whether or not Disney would break something that is clearly already working. We even got word that Ryan Reynolds convinced Hugh Jackman to return as Logan, which has made some nerds very happy. Emma Corrin joined the cast and is reportedly playing an unknown villain, and Succession's Matthew Macfadyen has also joined the cast. Not long ago, we also learned that we were getting some more familiar faces in the form of Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, and Stefan Kapicic, who play Dopinder, Blind Al, Vanessa, and Colossus, respectively, would be reprising their roles.

At the moment, we don't know any other plot details about Deadpool 3, but we know that director Shawn Levy is behind the camera and frequently collaborates with Reynolds. Cast members are starting to drop some plot hints about the film, though including the about fiftieth reassurance that the film will be R-rated despite being part of the family-friendly Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jackman said back in January that despite playing Logan since 1999, Deadpool 3 will be something "I've never done before" and that he couldn't wait to get started. He also spoke about filming with Reynolds and the dynamic that Logan and Wade will have, saying, "I think being on set with [Ryan] every day and those two on film in every city together everyday … I think it's fair to say they'll be punching the s— out of each other the whole time." Deadpool 3 is set to start production in May 2023 and is set to come out on November 8, 2024.