Deadpool & Wolverine Producer Discusses the Film's Biggest Challenge

A Deadpool & Wolverine producer recently revealed the film's biggest post-strike obstacle after a mid-production shutdown.

Article Summary Deadpool & Wolverine production faced major challenges due to 2023 strikes, halting mid-production.

Producer Wendy Jacobson reveals the difficulties of resuming filming in winter after a spring-summer setup.

Costuming issues arose due to seasonal changes, requiring heating tents and parkas for cast and crew.

Despite setbacks, Deadpool & Wolverine succeeded with positive reception and impressive box office performance.

In 2023, the movie industry was heavily impacted by two strikes (surrounding both writers' and actors' wages) that ultimately halted production for several titles, including the popular Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine. To complicate matters even further, the strike hit mid-production for Deadpool & Wolverine (which had been actively filming), causing several months in between the film's completion. Now, having overcome the strikes and unforeseen delays leading up to its official release — one of the producers behind the highly anticipated MCU film is revealing how challenging it was to overcome a mid-production break with a seasonal gap.

Deadpool & Wolverine Producer Details the Film's Biggest Challenge After Shutting Down

In a conversation with Collider, Deadpool & Wolverine producer Wendy Jacobson admits, "Honestly, the biggest challenge that we had was after shutting down and coming back in the winter in London. When we started shooting the film, it was meant to be a spring-summer shoot, so all the costumes were designed that way. Suddenly, we're back in December in London, and it's 20 degrees outside, and you have half the movie in the can. You can't just start dressing people in jackets in warm weather, so we had to pivot and have heating tents and heating tubes. We had an army of costumers standing by with parkas, basically. As soon as you would say cut, they'd run in there and wrap everyone up. Aside from it being absolutely freezing, we also had three to four hours less daylight every day, so we had less time to actually make the movie."

Fortunately, despite the film's production shutdowns or costuming issues, the film managed to feel like it overcame all obstacles and persevered as a strong addition to the MCU. Just look at its generally positive reception, impressive box office numbers, and star-studded cameos — Deadpool isn't going anywhere.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now.

