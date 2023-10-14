Posted in: Horror, Interview, Movies, Podcasts | Tagged: Dear David, twitter

Dear David Looks Back at a Terrifying Viral Twitter Thread

In this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with John McPhail, director of Dear David, which debuts in theaters, on-demand, and on digital on October 13th.

Dear David may be the first movie based on a (series of Buzzfeed articles about) a viral Twitter thread. Since that site's demise (or at least renaming), it stands as a strangely nostalgic callback to a bygone era that is only barely bygone.

The producers describe the film, which stars Augustus Prew, Andrea Bang, Rene Escobar Jr., Cameron Nicoll, and Justin Long, thus:

Shortly after comic artist Adam (Augustus Prew) responds to Internet trolls, he begins experiencing sleep paralysis — while an empty rocking chair moves in the corner of his apartment. As he chronicles increasingly malevolent occurrences in a series of tweets, Adam begins to believe he is being haunted by the ghost of a dead child named David. Encouraged by his boss to continue the "Dear David" thread, Adam starts to lose his grip on what is online…and what is real. Based on the viral Twitter thread by BuzzFeed comic artist Adam Ellis.

Like many, the director chats about how he avidly followed the "Dear David" story when it arose and had wondered how it resolved. The film, which at moments is definitely something you don't want to watch alone, recreates the story of Adam, often with a critical eye towards an admittedly self-absorbed young man who struggles with commitment and direction.

There are genuine scares offered up when David, frozen in half-awake terror, can't move or scream. The film also centers on an ordinary, unremarkable gay couple (Prew's David and René Escobar Jr.'s Kyle) having ordinary, unremarkable couple problems, which, even in 2023, feels refreshing. (David has a "sassy straight best friend," a woman from work played by Andrea Bang, replacing the "sassy gay best friend" of old.) The film also gives the story a resolution, and whether or not that ending is accurate is beside the point.

Check out the chat:

Listen here:

Listen on YouTube:

Check out the Trailer:

