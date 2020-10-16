New Horror Anthology Film Deathcember Trailer Is Here

Deathcember is releasing digitally on November 24th digitally, and if nothing else, wins "Best Movie Title" of 2020. Dubbed the "first cinematic Advent Calendar," this horror anthology film features 24 segments directed by the likes of Lucky McKee, Pollyanna McIntosh, Ruggero Deodato, Julian Richards, and Trent Haaga and starring Sean Bridgers, Barbara Crampton, Richard Glover, AJ Bowen, Tiffany Shepis and many more. The film has been winning awards at some horror festivals, you know, when those were still a thing we could attend. Scream Factory is handling the release. You can see the trailer for Deathcember down below.

Deathcember Synopsis & Poster

"24 Days – 24 Doors – 24 Deaths. This holiday season, prepare for the ultimate in Christmas carnage with the advent horror anthology movie Deathcember. Deathcember is the world's first cinematic Advent calendar. Behind its doors lurk 24 terrifying short films by directors from around the globe, turning the season of love into a season of fear, with gifts of blood and terror to unwrap for audiences everywhere. Those who make it through this creepy calendar will be rewarded with additional segments, so save room under the tree for more nightmarish Noel!"

How creepy is that poster? I am a sucker for a horror anthology, especially one with a holiday theme to it. So Deathcember is right up my alley. This is a great way to discover some new talent working in horror these days, so I always appreciate the chance to discover new voices or talent I may not know about. Plus, Barbara Crampton is in it, and she is a treasure, so that right there makes this wort a look. You can view Deathcember on digital platforms starting November 24th and then on Cable VOD starting on December 1st.