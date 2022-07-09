Definitely Worth Staying For Thor: Love And Thunder Post-Credit Scenes

No spoilers, I promise. Last night I saw Thor: Love And Thunder on general release in the UK. I saw it in a full house on the IMAX screen at the Leicester Square Cineworld in London with Tom from Gosh Comics. What we thought would be a half-empty show rapidly filled up in the five minutes before the film started until we were chock-a-block, cheek to cheek. But before going into the movie, as I often do, I asked on social media what people would want to know before going in to see it themselves. The biggest question I got was whether or not there was a post-credit scene and was it worth staying after the two hours of the movie, plus trailers for Avatar 2, Halo, Nope, and Black Adam that ran before. And while I said no for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, for Thor: Love And Thunder, it is a definite yes.

The middle-credits scene is something that you will absolutely want to stay for. Something to lead into what comes next with Thor and with whom.

And after all the credits, including one of the longer Special Thanks lists of comic creators, there is an end-of-credits scene that gives the movie an emotional finality, ties into previous Thor films, and looks to the possibility of a return for certain characters that the audience may feel denied them.

Movies, especially action movies and comic book movies, have been increasing in length. The habit of placing post-credit scenes at the end of such films, especially Marvel, not only stretches that further, but the merest possibility that there might be one has led to audiences camping out in cinemas, with staff unable to clear up as usual. I talked to one usher a few months ago who told me that the post-credit scene is their biggest nightmare and has led to audiences waiting, just in case there is a post-credit scene in the most unlikely of movies.

Many post-credit scenes are ephemeral; some like Eternals set up movies to come, and Thor: The Dark World contains the emotional finale to the film. While Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World's End contains an essential end scene of an entire trilogy that some people never saw… because after all that water, they really, really needed the bathroom.

Well, the final post-credit Thor: Love And Thunder on general release in the UK and the US is that. So stay in your seat and bring out the emergency popcorn you have stashed somewhere for this very purpose. And if you need to pee, wait. You won't regret it.