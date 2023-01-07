Deleted Scene From The Menu Spotlights Chef Slowik's Past In a deleted scene from The Menu, we learn more about Chef Julian Slowik's mysterious past and the first incident that would eventually lead to the events of the film.

When it comes to The Menu, you spend a decent portion of the movie learning about the past and the history of the mysterious Chef Julian Slowik, and what exactly he has planned for the guests he brings to his private island. However, the movie doesn't tell us much at the beginning, but according to this deleted scene from Coming Soon, that wasn't always the case. Instead of saving that information for the second act or third, initially, we learned something about Slowik before everyone even got to the island.

It was probably a good idea to cut this scene from The Menu, if not for story purposes but for pacing purposes. We all know that the fun stuff will happen on the island, and keeping the audience and the characters away from the island too long would make the first act drag. However, it is interesting to hear that Slowik did some time in a food truck, and it was Lillian writing her article that brought him back into fine dining. If we're looking at the butterfly effect for this movie, that article was the first flap that led to the movie's events. None of this would have happened if Lillian hadn't found Slowik in that food truck and written that article.

The Menu: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A couple, Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Tyler (Nicholas Hoult), travel to a coastal island in the Pacific Northwest to eat at an exclusive restaurant, Hawthorn, where the reclusive, globally celebrated Chef Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish tasting menu for select special guests. Joining the couple are three young, already inebriated tech bros, Bryce (Rob Yang), Soren (Arturo Castro) and Dave (Mark St. Cyr), an older wealthy couple and repeat clients, Anne and Richard (Judith Light and Reed Birney), renowned restaurant critic Lillian Bloom (Janet McTeer) and her slavish magazine editor Ted (Paul Adelstein), and a famous middle-aged movie star (John Leguizamo) with his assistant Felicity (Aimee Carrero). Hosted by the immaculately dressed front of house staff led by general Elsa (Hong Chau), the evening unfolds with increasing tension at each of the guest tables as secrets are revealed and unexpected courses are served. With wild and violent events occurring, Slowik's motivation begins to rattle the diners as it becomes increasingly apparent that his elaborate menu is designed to catalyze to a shocking finale.

Searchlight Pictures presents, a Hyperobject Industries / Gary Sanchez production, THE MENU, from director Mark Mylod. Starring Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Reed Birney, Judith Light, Paul Adelstein, Aimee Carrero, Arturo Castro, Rob Yang, Mark St. Cyr, and John Leguizamo, written by Seth Reiss & Will Tracy. It was on November 17th, and is available to stream on HBO Max now.