Sadie Sink Explains How She Found Out She Was in Spider-Man

Sadie Sink says she first learned she was in Spider-Man: Brand New Day online, just two days before Marvel officially offered her the role.

Marvel is heading back to theaters this year with a few fresh, epic stories, and mysterious newcomer Sadie Sink is right in the middle of the excitement.

Right now, we know that 2026 is set to bring at least two huge Marvel events to the big screen, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day arriving in summer and Avengers: Doomsday closing out the year as the next massive crossover. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is said to continue Tom Holland's run as Peter Parker after the reality reset of Spider-Man: No Way Home, while also introducing Sink to the Marvel universe in a top-secret role that fans are already trying to decode. And when she appeared on The Tonight Show, Sink shared how she first found out about her casting, and it turns out the internet actually figured it out before she did.

Sadie Sink on Joining the MCU

In her words, she explains, "I found out [about my casting] through online theories." The Stranger Things star then adds, "Before I got cast in Spider-Man, there was speculation online that said, 'Sadie Sink is gonna be in the new Spider-Man,' I was like, 'I am?' Sure enough, two days later, they asked me to do it! So yeah, those theories, there's sometimes some truth to it!"

Marvel has not revealed who she is playing, which has kept speculation running rampant. Online theories have mostly landed on X-Men adjacent guesses, such as a timeline-displaced Rachel Summers or the more popular theory, Earth 616's own Jean Grey. What is confirmed is that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is not a one-off for her. Casting reports already list Sink among the ensemble for Avengers: Doomsday, which follows the titular character as a multiversal threat.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day itself picks up after Spider-Man: No Way Home left Peter alone, anonymous, and back to basics in New York. Destin Daniel Cretton directs from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, with Holland joined by returning co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. The film also brings in Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, which suggests that the street-level story still utilizes a few Marvel heavy hitters.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on 31 July 2026, and until then, her mystery role will just have to keep us guessing.

