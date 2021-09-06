Denis Villeneuve Says He Could He Ready to Shoot Dune Part 2 in 2022

Dune embargo is down for those critics who are attending the Venice Film Festival and those that live in the right zip code and, so far, things are looking positive from the critical side. That doesn't mean that the movie is going to make any money, and that is going to be a problem because Dune is only half of the story. Denis Villeneuve has said that he is optimistic that the second part is going to be greenlit, and now he's saying that he's almost ready to go on production. Villeneuve spoke to IGN during a roundtable and said that he could be ready to go on the second part as early as next year.

"I would be very ready to go quite quickly," Villeneuve confirmed before setting out plans for production. "To go quickly in a movie of that size, you still need to make sets, costumes, so we are talking about months. But if ever there's enthusiasm and the movie is greenlit sooner than later, I will say that I will be ready to shoot in 2022 for sure. … I am ready to go, and I will say that I would love to bring it to the screen as soon as possible. The first film, I really had time to make sure that it was exactly the way I wanted it to be. I would love to have the same feeling when I make the second part. That would be the priority. Quality will be the priority."

Villeneuve explained that the hardest part of Dune was setting up this extremely complex world, and in the second part, he gets to forego all of that setup and, in his words, get gets to "go berserk."

"I will say, listen, the tough task here was to introduce you guys to the world, the audience to this world, to the codes, to the culture, the different families, the different planets," Villeneuve explained, touching on Dune's complex narrative. "Once this is done, it becomes an insane playground. It will allow me to go berserk."

So it's still up in the air whether or not the second part of Dune is going to happen or if this is going to be another critical smash that fails to find an audience. We'll have to see how things end up next month.

Dune Summary: A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, "Dune" tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve and the film stars Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet ("Call Me by Your Name," "Little Women"), Rebecca Ferguson ("Stephen King's Doctor Sleep," "Mission: Impossible – Fallout"), Oscar Isaac (the "Star Wars" franchise) Oscar nominee Josh Brolin ("Milk," "Avengers: Infinity War"), Stellan Skarsgård (HBO's "Chernobyl," "Avengers: Age of Ultron"), Dave Bautista (the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, "Avengers: Endgame"), Stephen McKinley Henderson ("Fences," "Lady Bird"), Zendaya ("Spider-Man: Homecoming," HBO's "Euphoria"), Chang Chen ("Mr. Long," "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon"), David Dastmalchian ("Blade Runner 2049," "The Dark Knight"), Sharon Duncan-Brewster ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," Netflix's "Sex Education"), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling ("45 Years," "Assassin's Creed"), with Jason Momoa ("Aquaman," HBO's "Game of Thrones"), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men," "Skyfall"). Dune is set to open in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22, 2021.