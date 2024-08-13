Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: frozen 3, frozen 4, frozen iii, hoppers

Disney Has Officially Dated Frozen III and Pixar's Hoppers

Disney has officially dated Frozen III for November 2027, and Hoppers, a new Pixar film announced last Friday, has been dated for March 2026.

Article Summary Disney sets Frozen III release date for November 24, 2027, targeting Thanksgiving weekend success.

Pixar announces Hoppers, hitting theaters on March 6, 2026, featuring robotic animals and human consciousness transfer.

D23 reveals extensive information including separate animated and live-action segments in a three-hour presentation.

Pixar's spring release strategy highlights original films like Hoppers, leaving summer for sequels and established IP.

Disney had its big showcase presentation on Friday during D23, and we got so much information during those three hours that it was hard for those of us at Bleeding Cool in the room and with the home team to keep up. Usually, Disney separated live-action and animation at D23, but we got everything at once in that three-hour presentation. Some things that were hinted at for a long time were finally confirmed, like the fact that Frozen III will be a two-parter, though it is unclear if they will be marketing it like that or if they will release three and four close together. Now we officially know when the movie is coming out, as Deadline has confirmed that Frozen III will be released on November 24, 2027. Disney loves to release animated features over the Thanksgiving weekend. While they have been a bit more hit-and-miss in the last couple of years theatrically (Wish didn't do well, and Encanto only found an audience once it hit Disney+), in general, their animated features tend to do well in that release slot and the previous two Frozen films did well there as well. So, it makes sense they are trying to make the ice lightning strike a third time.

We also know that Pixar isn't completely lost to the concept of sequels and established IP just yet. We got a new look at Elio during the D23 presentation, but Pixar and Disney also announced a new movie called Hoppers as well. This time we're getting lifelike robotic animals and humans gaining the ability to put their minds into said robots. We only got bare-bones information on it, but we have a release date now. Hoppers will be a Pixar spring release as it will hop into theaters (sorry, not sorry) on March 6, 2026. We don't have a lot of numbers to look back on regarding spring Pixar releases because the last one we saw was Onward in 2020, and those aren't numbers we can really compare anything against. We'll have to see how Elio does, but Pixar putting its original stories in the spring while leaving prime-time summer release slots to the sequels and spin-offs says a lot about that new direction they are heading in.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!