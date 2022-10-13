Disney Shares The First Poster For The Little Mermaid

Last month, Disney released a first look at the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, and with it came an easy way for everyone to root out which members of their friends and family had extremely racist views. So we thank Disney for that service. The movie is still quite a ways away, it doesn't come out until May of next year, but the marketing machine does start moving a lot earlier these days. We got the first teaser last month, and Disney dropped the first poster for the upcoming movie today. It's pretty minimalistic, which is a good thing. Many posters cram as many people as possible onto them, and they end up looking cluttered. This one is nice looking and puts the focus solely on Ariel.

The Little Mermaid: Summary, Cast, Release Date

The Little Mermaid, helmed by visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide on May 26, 2023. The beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure, The Little Mermaid stars singer and actress Halle Bailey (grown-ish) as Ariel; Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Snowpiercer) as the voice of Sebastian; Jacob Tremblay (Luca, Room) as the voice of Flounder; Awkwafina (Raya and the Last Dragon) as the voice of Scuttle; Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog's Way Home) as Prince Eric; Art Malik (Homeland) as Sir Grimsby; Noma Dumezweni (Mary Poppins Returns) as Queen Selina; with Oscar® winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos) as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award® nominee Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me? Bridesmaids) as Ursula. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father's crown – in jeopardy.