Doctor Strange 2 Writer Discusses Multiverse Plot Significance

The Multiverse is quickly becoming Marvel's most ambitious (and praised) exploration of interconnected stories, with Sony/Marvel's Spider-Man being an initial and major asset. After laying plenty of necessary groundwork in that cinematic fashion, Marvel decided to delve into that even more with the celebrated series WandaVision. Now, the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

After bouncing around from release date to release date (all due to COVID, of course), the film is finally nearing its highly anticipated reveal next month, and Doctor Strange 2 writer Michael Waldron has suggested something of this nature comes with some heavy strings attached.

In a new interview with GamesRadar+'s SFX Magazine, Waldron revealed his perception of the Multiverse's significance for Marvel's roster, explaining, "In every way, it shapes the emotional heart of the story. It has to. The multiverse isn't just a MacGuffin where we're like, 'Okay, this is just a kitschy thing that we're playing within this movie.' If you're faced with alternate realities and with alternate versions of yourself, that has to become the emotional heart, exploring who you might be if you were a different version of yourself if you made other choices, the right choices, or the wrong choices." Waldron then concludes with his thoughts by noting, "It's complex stuff, emotionally, and that's exactly why it's so thrilling and so great for a cast as dramatically talented as this one."

With the knowledge that Waldron has penned multiple stories with various dimensions/realities like Loki, or the ever-popular Rick and Morty, there's plenty of weight behind his statement that there's something substantial to come. Between Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange, and the exciting debut of Miss America, all of the key players are aligned to birth something new and unpredictable for the future of the MCU.

