Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Don't Tell Mom The babysitter's Dead, nicole ritchie, remake

Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead Remake Gets A Trailer

The teaser trailer for the remake of Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead has been released. It will hit theaters on April 12th.

Article Summary Teaser trailer for 'Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead' remake is out, hitting theaters April 12th.

Cast includes Nicole Richie, June Squibb, and Jermaine Fowler among others.

Directed by Wade Allain-Marcus with a script by 'Ted Lasso' writer Chuch Hayward.

The original 1991 cult classic film has been revitalized for a new generation of fans.

Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead is getting a remake, and the first teaser trailer has been released. Starring Nicole Richie, June Squibb, Jermaine Fowler, Ms. Pat, Gus Kenworthy, Simone Joy Jones, Donielle Tremaine Hansley, Miles Fowler, Iantha Richardson, and Tyriq Withers, it will be released in theaters on April 12th from Iconic Events. Wade Allain-Marcus directed the remake from a script by writer Chuch Hayward, who worked on Ted Lasso. Variety had the details of the film's upcoming release. This is a remake of the 1991 cult classic that starred Christina Applegate, Josh Charles, Danielle Harris, and more. It was a bomb when released, but it found an audience on home video and has become a beloved 90's film. Watch the trailer for the new one below.

Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead Didn't Need Remade

Seventeen-year-old Tanya Crandell (Simone Joy Jones) can't wait to spend the summer living it up with her friends in Spain before heading to Howard University in the fall. But when her mom (Ms. Pat) decides to head to a much-needed wellness retreat in Thailand, Tanya is forced to stay home with her three siblings instead. Following the unexpected death of their elderly babysitter (June Squibb), Tanya gets a job working for the confident and ambitious Rose (Nicole Richie). Juggling work, family, and a complicated romance, Tanya faces the responsibility of adulthood at the cost of her summer of freedom.

This is a pointless remake. Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead is one of my personal favorites from when I was a kid; I used to watch it all day. Like many people my age, I had a huge crush on Christina Applegate, but not because of Married…With Children, but because of that film. So, I am against this completely.

If you are not, you can check it out in theaters on April 12th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!