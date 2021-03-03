EXCLUSIVE: Hear Two Tracks From The Dreamcatcher Score, Opens Friday

Dreamcatcher releases this Friday, and it looks like it will be a blood-soaked romp for horror fans. Starring Niki Koss, Zachary Gordon, Travis Burns, Blaine Kern III, Olivia Sui, Emrhys Cooper, Elizabeth Posey, Nazanin Mandi, Adrienne Wilkinson, and Lou Ferrigno Jr., the film sees mayhem take place at a music festival, where a DJ is looking to stamp his card to fame. Obviously, music will play a huge role in the film, so we are excited to debut two tracks from the film's score by Alexander Taylor. Taylor does a good job invoking the 80's vibe of a John Carpenter score and mixing it with a modern twinge to make something haunting and trippy. Catch the two Dreamcatcher tracks down below.

Dreamcatcher Synopsis

"Dylan, known to his fans as DJ Dreamcatcher, is on the brink of global stardom. Everything changes the night of Cataclysm, an underground music festival, where two estranged sisters and their friends meet Dylan. After a drug-fueled gruesome event, things begin to spiral into a 48-hour whirlwind of violence and mayhem. "

The best-case scenario is that this film plays a lot like Hell Fest from a couple of years ago, and if it does, we are in for a treat, as that is one of the best slasher-style films I have seen in some time. Here's hoping the film lives up to those expectations, however.

Dreamcatcher, starring Niki Koss, Zachary Gordon, Travis Burns, Blaine Kern III, Olivia Sui, Emrhys Cooper, Elizabeth Posey, Nazanin Mandi, Adrienne Wilkinson, and Lou Ferrigno Jr., will be available digitally and on-demand Friday. Check out more from Alexander Taylor right here.