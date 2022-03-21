Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Dune From Hans Zimmer

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to Dune from the incomparable Hans Zimmer. The score is spread across two LP's, and the release features artwork from Greg Ruth. Also available again is the Dune Sketchbook, which features even more music inspired by and from the film. Check it out below.

Mondo Dune Score Release Details

"This week, we are thrilled to be releasing the BAFTA-winning Soundtrack to DUNE by Hans Zimmer, one of our favorite films of 2021 and one of our favorite scores of the last few years. Hans Zimmer has taken the notion of a sci-fi soundtrack to another level here, mixing electronics, orchestral flourishes, and human voices to a dizzying effect that transports you right back to Arrakis.

Featuring original artwork by Greg Ruth, the 2XLP set is as stunning as you would imagine. Pressed on sand-colored vinyl and housed inside a beautiful gatefold sleeve, the package is finished with a full-color, rigid outer plastic jacket capturing the majesty of DUNE perfectly. We'll also have a black vinyl repress available for those who missed out on the initial pressing of THE DUNE SKETCHBOOK 3XLP. Please note both releases are limited to 1 copy per person.

As always, all new releases go on sale on Wednesdays at 12PM CT."

This one is going to sell out, especially the repress on the Dune Sketchbook. Best be ready and logged into the site when this goes live later this week on Wednesday at the link above.