It Appears The Script For The Batman Part II Has Been Turned In

According to a picture shared on director Matt Reeves' official X/Twitter account, it appears the script for The Batman Part II has been turned in.

Development faced delays and shifting timelines, fueling fan speculation and rumors about the sequel's future.

James Gunn and DC Studios reassured fans the project is moving forward, waiting only on script progress.

The Batman Part II is currently scheduled for theatrical release on October 7, 2027.

People have been worried about The Batman Part II for a hot minute now. Some of it is just fans being fans and looking for any reason to say that the sky is falling, and others can be put on Warner Bros. and DC Studios for putting timelines on things that shouldn't have timelines yet. The Batman was a big success for DC in a time when it desperately needed one. The studio was coming off the pandemic and wrapping up the end of the Zack Snyder era of films, so a one-off hit film that was both critically and commercially well-received seemed ideal. Then word started coming about sequels and TV shows, and we were off to the races.

The Batman Part II was officially announced at CinemaCon in April 2022, and things have been all over the place ever since. Fans have been seeing smoke everywhere, and while timelines change, Warner Bros. kept delaying the film instead of just pulling it from the schedule and giving it a more solid release date when everyone involved knew things were ready to go. The constant delays have led to all sorts of rumors about this movie to the point that James Gunn has had to make multiple public statements assuring everyone that the film is happening and they were just waiting for the script from director Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin.

It seems that we have some movement that is going to make a lot of people calm down. Reeves took to social media today with Tomlin and shared a picture of a piece of paper with a Batman logo on it. It appears the first draft of the script for The Batman Part II is probably done. Now, this is only a first draft since Gunn has been pretty upfront that they hadn't recieved any drafts yet so there is still more work to be done, but any creative writer will tell you that you can't edit or improve what doesn't exist, so a first draft that needs a lot of improvement is better than no draft at all. At the time of writing, The Batman Part II has a release date of October 7, 2027.

