Posted in: Black Adam, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: black adam, dc, dwayne johnson, film, Warner Bros

Dwayne Johnson Reflects on Black Adam's Box-Office Performance

Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson is revealing a few of the overall complications that Black Adam faced during its production and release.

We all know that DC's Black Adam didn't exactly live up to high expectations for fans and even those involved – despite its best efforts to wrangle several heroes and ignite a brand new era for Warner Bros. comic-centric properties.

So now that the dust has settled and a DC rebirth is in development, there's finally a chance to reflect and discuss how entries like Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash have dealt with the end of DC's previous continuity. And spoiler alert, there were plenty of production problems in the chamber way before earning a theatrical release.

Black Adam Faced Complications Due to COVID Delays and Creative Changes

While discussing the topic during an appearance on Kevin Hart's Hart to Heart talk show, Black Adam actor Dwayne Johnson addressed the less-than-wonderful financial outcome, explaining, "I think that Black Adam got caught in a vortex of new leadership. And at that time, as we were creating Black Adam, developing it, shooting Black Adam, we got knocked down a little bit because of COVID and the shutdowns, got back up. There were so many changes in leadership. And as you know, any time you have a company, but especially that size and magnitude, that's a publicly traded company, and you have all those changes in leadership, you have people coming in who creatively, fiscally are going to make decisions that you may not agree with philosophically."

Johnson then continues, "That will always be one of the biggest mysteries. You have the biggest opening of your career. Sure, no China, which could've been maybe 100 or 200 million more dollars. You have a superhero, and you want to grow out the franchise. You bring back Superman and Henry Cavill, which the world went crazy. And we created a diverse superhero portfolio, where we have just men and women of color in Black Adam. So I think Black Adam was one of those movies that got caught in that web of new leadership. But hey, at the end of the day, you know what it is? It's like new ownership coming in, buying an NFL team, and going, 'All right, not my head coach, not my quarterback. Doesn't matter how many times you won a Super Bowl, doesn't matter how many rings we got, I'm going with somebody else."

The film is available to stream exclusively on Max if you're looking to experience the standalone DC entry for a rather complex character.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!