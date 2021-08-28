Elvira's Haunted Hills Coming To Blu-ray From Scream Factory

Elvira will come to Blu-ray in time for this year's spooky season. Her Haunted Hills (get it?) will get a Blu-ray release from Scream Factory on October 5th. Packed to the gills with special features and a new 4K restoration, you can also get a poster of the cover art if you order directly from Scream Factory themselves. Cassandra Peterson takes part in a commentary on the film, and other featurettes and standard special feature fare will be included. The 2001 film is a fan favorite, and it is awesome that it will be available for fans for this Halloween season. Check out the cover and features below.

Elvira Comes To Blu-ray In Time For Halloween

"With her voluptuous figure, voluminous black hair, and hilarious one-liners, the essence of camp oozes from her pores. Elvira's Haunted Hills culls its outrageousness from the classic Vincent Price/Edgar Allan Poe/Roger Corman films of the early 60s, along with a little Rocky Horror Picture Show and Fearless Vampire Killers.

,br> The tale begins in 1851, when Elvira and her maid Zou Zou are en route to perform in the Parisian Revue "Yes I Can Can," but inadvertently end up at the sinister Lord Vladimere Hellsubus' medieval castle. Bearing an uncanny resemblance to Vladimere's long-dead wife, Elvira learns of the Hellsubus curse and finds her life in danger. Will she escape the family curse and the evil Vladimere? And can she keep her hands off of the stable hand long enough to save the day?"

Special Features and Technical Specs:

BRAND NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

NEW Introduction by Elvira, Mistress of The Dark

Introduction by Elvira, Mistress of The Dark Audio Commentary with Actors Cassandra Peterson, Mary Scheer, Mary Jo Smith, And Scott Atkinson, and Director Sam Irvin

Making-Of Featurette

"Transylvania Or Bust" Featurette

Elvira in Romania Featurette

Interview with Actor Richard O'Brien

Outtakes

Photo Gallery

Optional English SDH subtitles for the main feature