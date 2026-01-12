Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, miss piggy, the muppets

Emma Stone Shuts Down Any Miss Piggy Recasting Ideas

Emma Stone dismisses Miss Piggy movie casting rumors, calling it “an insult” to the character to suggest she could play the iconic diva.

A Miss Piggy-centric movie is in development, with Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence producing together.

Comedian Cole Escola is signed on to write the script for this bold new Muppets Studio project.

Stone reaffirms that only Miss Piggy can play herself, promising fans a true Muppets experience.

A Miss Piggy movie is officially in the works, and the details we have so far already sound pretty wild (but in the best way possible). Based on what we know, Disney and The Muppets Studio are said to be developing a new feature built around the Muppets' most glamorous and unfiltered diva, with Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone on board as producers and Cole Escola writing the script.

The project was first revealed when Lawrence made an appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast, with the actor noting that she was working with Escola on a movie centered on the character, an idea that reportedly grew out of pandemic-era conversations about cancel culture and Miss Piggy's status as a chaotic feminist icon. Though right now the film is still in early development, so there is no confirmed plot, director, or supporting cast just yet, only the creative team and the promise that this will be a proper Miss Piggy project under the Muppets banner.

Because of the fact that Stone is such a vocal Muppet fan and is producing alongside Lawrence, one of the first questions that came up in a new interview was whether either of them would actually play Miss Piggy.

Emma Stone Confirms There's Only One Miss Piggy

When W Magazine asked if she might step into the role, she replied, "First of all, that is the biggest insult to Miss Piggy I've ever heard, and I will not have her name dragged through the mud like that. Why would I play a literal star? She's the greatest. No, of course I'm not playing Miss Piggy. And neither is Jen. We pale in comparison. Are you out of your mind? Miss Piggy is playing Miss Piggy. She would be storming out right now at the mere suggestion."

There is still plenty left to reveal, from how the story will spotlight Piggy's celebrity life to which other Muppets will share the stage with her. But at least we know there's no replacing Miss Piggy, and with Stone and Lawrence backing the project, it feels like she's about to get exactly the kind of spotlight she'd demand.

All things considered, what are your thoughts on a Miss Piggy movie with Stone and Lawrence attached?

