Encanto: Disney Animation Reveals the First Trailer, Images, & Poster

Disney has another animated movie coming out this year, and they finally released a first look at it. We learned a little about Encanto during the Disney Investor Day last December, but now we have some more details. We know that the protagonist is 15-year-old Mirabel, an "ordinary teenager struggling to find a place in her family," and the always fantastic Stephanie Beatriz is voicing her.

"Mirabel is a really funny, loving character who also deeply yearns for something more," says Beatriz in a press release sent out by Disney. "She's also not afraid to stand up for what she knows is right—something I love and relate to very much.

"I'm Colombian on my father's side, and playing this role fills me with immense pride," continues Beatriz. "As a Disney kid, I'd burn through my VHS tapes and adored every single magical story that the world of Disney introduced me to. I learned in those that stories that anything is possible, especially if you believe in magic and the goodness rooted deep inside us all."

The press release also contained some images, the trailer, and some story details for the upcoming movie: "Encanto, the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. … In the film, the magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope. The voice cast also includes María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz and Carolina Gaitan."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Disney's Encanto | Teaser Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=togmdDHG3Pw&ab_channel=WaltDisneyAnimationStudios)

During the trailer, you'll hear "an original song from the film, "Colombia, Mi Encanto," performed by 17-time GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY winner, singer, songwriter and actor Carlos Vives, who's a native of Santa Marta, Colombia. "This song is a celebration of the magical diversity of Colombia," says Vives. "I can't wait to see how the music will blend with the images and the characters inspired by the 'encanto' of Colombians.""

At the moment, Encanto is being pushed as a theatrical only release on November 24, 2021, but with the Delta Variant running around, that could change later in the year. Wear your masks and get your shots, everyone! I want to see a Disney movie in theaters in 2021.

