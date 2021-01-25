Everything Coming To Amazon Prime Video In February

Amazon Prime Video has released its list of content coming to the streaming service in February. It includes a bunch of films, like Coming To America ahead of the sequel next month, Sonic The Hedgehog, Dazed & Confused, Antz, Moulin Rouge, and The Prestige. Billions seasons 1-3 is the main offering on the TV side. You can see the full list down below.
Amazon Prime Video Ads: February 1
Antz (1998)
Australia (2008)
Be My Valentine (2013) (Hallmark Movies Now)
Burn Motherf**ker, Burn! (2017) (Showtime)
Coming To America (1988)
Courageous (2011)
Dazed And Confused (1993)
Down To Earth (2001)
Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) (Showtime)
How She Move (2008)
Imagine That (2009)
Just Wright (2010)
Kiki (2017) (IFC Films Unlimited)
Love by Accident (2020) (UP Faith & Family)
Love by the 10th Date (2017) (Lifetime Movie Club)
Moulin Rouge (2001)
Notes On A Scandal (2006)
Shanghai Noon (2000)
SMOOCH (2011) (Hallmark Movies Now)
Spy Next Door (2010)
The Haunting In Connecticut (2009)
The Ides Of March (2011)
The Last Appeal (2016) (UP Faith & Family)
The Prestige (2006)
There's Something About Mary (1998)
The Village (2004)
Whitney: Can I Be Me (2017) (Showtime)
Billions: Seasons 1-3
One On One: Season 1-5
The Game: Seasons 1-3
February 1 (Prime Video Channel Samplings)
19-2: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
African American Lives: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Black in Latin America: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Butter and Brown: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)
City on a Hill: Season 1 (Showtime)
Civil War Journal: Season 1 (History Vault)
Faster With Finnegan: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries/PBS Living)
For the Love of Jason: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
Genealogy Roadshow: Season 1 (PBS Living)
I Killed My BFF: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
I Married Joan: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
Mercy Street: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Raiders of Ghost City: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Safe House: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
The White Princess: Season 1 (STARZ)
What's New Scooby-Doo?: Season 1 (Boomerang)
WuTang Clan: Of Mics and Men: Season 1 (Showtime)
February 5
Bliss – Amazon Prime Video Original Movie (2021)
Little Coincidences (Pequeñas Coincidencias): Season 3
February 12
Map Of Tiny Perfect Things – Amazon Prime Video Original Movie (2021)
Clifford – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes
February 16
Catfish (2010)
The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi (2019)
February 18
Sonic The Hedgehog (2020)
February 19
The Boarding School: Las Cumbres – Amazon Prime Video Exclusive: Season 1
February 26
The Informer (2020)
Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers – IMDb TV Original: Limited Series