Everything Coming To Amazon Prime Video In February

Amazon Prime Video has released its list of content coming to the streaming service in February. It includes a bunch of films, like Coming To America ahead of the sequel next month, Sonic The Hedgehog, Dazed & Confused, Antz, Moulin Rouge, and The Prestige. Billions seasons 1-3 is the main offering on the TV side. You can see the full list down below.

Amazon Prime Video Ads: February 1 Antz (1998)

Australia (2008)

Be My Valentine (2013) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Burn Motherf**ker, Burn! (2017) (Showtime)

Coming To America (1988)

Courageous (2011)

Dazed And Confused (1993)

Down To Earth (2001)

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) (Showtime)

How She Move (2008)

Imagine That (2009)

Just Wright (2010)

Kiki (2017) (IFC Films Unlimited)

Love by Accident (2020) (UP Faith & Family)

Love by the 10th Date (2017) (Lifetime Movie Club)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Notes On A Scandal (2006)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

SMOOCH (2011) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Spy Next Door (2010)

The Haunting In Connecticut (2009)

The Ides Of March (2011)

The Last Appeal (2016) (UP Faith & Family)

The Prestige (2006)

There's Something About Mary (1998)

The Village (2004)

Whitney: Can I Be Me (2017) (Showtime)

Billions: Seasons 1-3

One On One: Season 1-5

The Game: Seasons 1-3

February 1 (Prime Video Channel Samplings) 19-2: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

African American Lives: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Black in Latin America: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Butter and Brown: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

City on a Hill: Season 1 (Showtime)

Civil War Journal: Season 1 (History Vault)

Faster With Finnegan: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries/PBS Living)

For the Love of Jason: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Genealogy Roadshow: Season 1 (PBS Living)

I Killed My BFF: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

I Married Joan: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Mercy Street: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Raiders of Ghost City: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Safe House: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The White Princess: Season 1 (STARZ)

What's New Scooby-Doo?: Season 1 (Boomerang)

WuTang Clan: Of Mics and Men: Season 1 (Showtime)

February 5 Bliss – Amazon Prime Video Original Movie (2021)

Little Coincidences (Pequeñas Coincidencias): Season 3

February 12 Map Of Tiny Perfect Things – Amazon Prime Video Original Movie (2021)

Clifford – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

February 16 Catfish (2010)

The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi (2019)

February 18 Sonic The Hedgehog (2020)

February 19 The Boarding School: Las Cumbres – Amazon Prime Video Exclusive: Season 1

February 26 The Informer (2020)

Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers – IMDb TV Original: Limited Series