Everything Horror Coming To Peacock In October
Peacock will have a ton, and I mean a ton of new horror entries coming to the service in October, or what they are calling Peacocktober. The main event for us monster kids is the day and date release of Halloween Kills on October 15th, but other slasher franchises like A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday The 13th, Child's Play, Leprechaun, and SAW will also be appearing on the service. Tons of Halloween episodes of TV shows will also be added, as well as the Harry Potter franchise. But if you are a horror fan, Peacock will have you covered all month long. Check out the full list of what is coming down below.
Peacock Horror Adds Coming In October
JUST ADDED
Alien Agent, 2007
Anna, 2014
Abduction of Angie, 2017 Bride Of Frankenstein, 1935 Brides Of Dracula, 1960 Browse, 2019
Curse Of the Werewolf, 1961 Decoys, 2004
Defenseless, 1991
Descent, 2005
Dr. Cyclops, 1940
Dracula's Daughter, 1936
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982*
Evil Born, 2012
Falling For You, 1995
Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943 Godzilla, 2014
Hunted, 2015
It Came from Outer Space, 1953
An American Werewolf in London, 1981* Let Me In, 2010*
Most Haunted: Midsummer Murders, S1 Murder At My Door, 1996
Buried in The Backyard, S3
Night Monster, 1942
Ouija, 2014
Phantasm II, 1988
The Dog Who Saved Halloween, 2011 Phantom of the Opera, 1943
Phantom Racer, 2009
Possession, 2008
September 4
Snapped, S28
Son Of Dracula, 1943
Son Of Frankenstein, 1939
Staged Killer, 2019
Swarmed, 2004
The Da Vinci Code, 2006*
The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964
The Fourth Kind, 2009*
The Invisible Man 1933
The Invisible Man Returns, 1940
The Invisible Man's Revenge 1944
The Invisible Woman, 1940
The Mummy, 1932
The Mummy's Curse, 1944
The Mummy's Ghost, 1944
The Mummy's Hand, 1940
The Mummy's Tomb, 1942
The Phantom of the Opera, 1962
The Wrong Babysitter, 2017
Werewolf Of London, 1935
SEPTEMBER 23
Most Haunted S1-14
The Toolbox Killer, 2021 (Peacock Original)*
SEPTEMBER 27
Midnight, Texas S1-2, 2017
SEPTEMBER 30
Demon Eye, 2019
Unidentified with Demi Lovato, 2021 (Peacock Original)*
OCTOBER 1
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge, 1985
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors, 1987
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989
A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984
A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010
Alien vs. Predator, 2004*
Bad Moon, 1996
Bride of Chucky, 1998*
Cat People, 1982*
Child's Play 2, 1990*
Child's Play 3, 1991*
Cult of Chucky, 2017*
Curse of Chucky, 2013*
Curse of the Fly, 1965
Devil, 2010
Dracula, 1931
Dracula, 1979*
Firestarter: Rekindled, S1*
Freddy vs. Jason, 2003
Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare, 1991
Friday the 13th – Part II, 1981*
Friday the 13th – Part V: A New Beginning, 1985*
Friday the 13th – Part VI: Jason Lives, 1986*
Friday the 13th – Part VII: The New Blood, 1988*
Friday the 13th – Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, 1989* Friday the 13th, 1980*
Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990*
Gremlins, 1984*
It Follows, 2015*
Jason X, 2001*
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events, 2004 Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, 1997*
Leprechaun II, 1994*
Leprechaun III, 1995*
Leprechaun Origins, 2014*
Leprechaun V: In the Hood, 2000*
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003*
Leprechaun, 1993*
Monster High: Boo York, Boo York, 2015
Monster High: Haunted*
Monster High: New Ghoul at School, 2010*
Monster High: Scaremester Collection #03*
Phantasm II, 1988
Predator 2, 1990*
Predator, 1987*
Predators, 2010
Prince of Darkness, 1987* Prometheus, 2012*
Psycho IV: The Beginning, 1990* Return of the Fly, 1959
Rings, 2017*
Runaway Bride, 1999
Saw 2, 2005*
Saw 3, 2006*
Saw 3D, 2010*
Saw 4, 2007*
Saw 5, 2008*
Saw 6, 2009*
Saw, 2004*
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019*
Seed of Chucky, 2004*
Separation, 2021*
Shocker, 1989*
Slither, 2006*
Tales from the Hood 3, 2020*
The Burbs, 1989*
The Fly, 1958
The Funhouse, 1981*
The Mask, 1994
The Omen, 2006
The People Under the Stairs, 1991*
The Sixth Sense, 1999
The Skeleton Key, 2005*
The Texas Chain Massacre, 2003*
The Texas Chain Massacre: The Beginning, 2006*
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986
Videodrome, 1983*
Village of the Damned, 1995*
OCTOBER 2
Tales from the Hood 2, 2018
OCTOBER 7
One of Us Is Lying S1, 2021 (Peacock Original)*
Create The Escape S1, 2021 (Peacock Original)*
OCTOBER 13
Dead Silence, 2007*
OCTOBER 14
Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween, 2021 (Peacock Original)*
OCTOBER 15
Assault on Precinct 13, 2005*
Dark Crimes, 2018*
Halloween Kills, 2021*
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011
*Denotes Peacock Exclusive