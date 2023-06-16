Posted in: Movies, Streaming | Tagged: evil dead rise, lee cronin, max

Evil Dead Rise Begins Streaming On Max June 23rd

Evil Dead Rise will start streaming on Max next Friday, June 23rd, followed by a physical release a couple days later on June 27th.

Evil Dead Rise began life as a planned Max Original. It was then smartly shifted to a full theatrical release this past spring, where it pulled in $146 million worldwide. A huge success, and a bigger one than most anticipated, the horror hit will now come full circle and debut on Max next Friday, June 23rd. A few days later, on June 27th, the film will hit a physical release. I imagine this will end up being huge on streaming as well, and some sort of continuation of the franchise will be forthcoming soon. Will it be a direct sequel? Who knows, but we for sure are not done with the Evil Dead.

Evil Dead Rise Was Really Good; That Helped

"In "Evil Dead Rise," the action moves out of the woods and into the city and tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sullivan and Sutherland, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable. The film is directed by Lee Cronin, produced by Rob Tapert, and executive produced by Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell, along with John Keville, Macdara Kelleher, Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Romel Adam, and Victoria Palmeri. The ensemble stars Lily Sullivan ("I Met a Girl," TV's "Barkskins"), Alyssa Sutherland (TV's "New Gold Mountain," TV's "Vikings"), Morgan Davies (TV's "The End," "Storm Boy"), Gabrielle Echols ("Reminiscence") and introducing Nell Fisher ("Northspur")."

The film was excellent and should be on everyone's horror end-of-year lists. If you haven't watched it yet be sure to do so next Friday on Max.

