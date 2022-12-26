Evil Dead Rise: New Photos And The Official Description Are Here

"New Line Cinema and Renaissance Pictures present a return to the iconic horror franchise, "Evil Dead Rise," from writer/director Lee Cronin ("The Hole in the Ground"). The movie stars Lily Sullivan ("I Met a Girl," "Barkskins"), Alyssa Sutherland ("The Mist," "Vikings"), Morgan Davies ("Storm Boy," "The End"), Gabrielle Echols ("Reminiscence") and introducing Nell Fisher ("Northspur"). Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, "Evil Dead Rise" tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sutherland and Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable."

Fans are actually pretty damn excited for this one. That WB, who has been fast to cancel productions and films right now, as well as shoving things onto HBO Max, really must believe in this one, as a theatrical release was always a long shot for this one. I still will always wish for a follow-up to the 2013 remake, but I can find room in my heart for this one.

Evil Dead Rise is in theaters on April 21, 2023.