Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies, Universal | Tagged: blumhouse, horror, Linda Blair, The Exorcist, The Exorcist: Believer, Universal Pictures

The Exorcist Icon Linda Blair Isn't Aware of Plans for the Next Film

Exorcist star Linda Blair recently suggested that she's not aware of any plans to return for the next installment of the horror franchise.

Article Summary Linda Blair is currently not involved in the new Exorcist film.

Blair has shifted her focus to animal welfare and her foundation.

She is open to returning to film after solving animal issues.

The Exorcist: Believer starring Ellen Burstyn is available now.

In The Exorcist: Believer, the majority of fans were extremely excited to see the brief reunion between Regan and Chris, leaving some with hopes for another reunion in David Gordon Green's potential Exorcist trilogy. And as of now, there have been conversations that suggested anyone who lived is still on the table (at least that was the case when the director was recently speaking about Ellen Burstyn). So, with all that in mind, does that also suggest that Regan could return?

Linda Blair Talks Current Goals and the Next Exorcist Film

When speaking to Screen Rant about the next chapter of The Exorcist and her current passion, star Linda Blair admits, "I don't know what they're gonna do. I really don't. And that's not a gag. My history lies with the animals, so I have a lot of things, my dreams of what I want to do, which should never change; it's all animal-based. I had scripts at all the studios – not all, but many studios – a lot of good projects prior to buying this property. And what I found was I could not do film and run the foundation at the same time. It is very difficult to find people that really understand animal welfare and can't get through the PTSD that is constant."

She later continued, "This is a hard business because it's actual life. So I kind of know that I want to continue this, I need to fix the problem, but I need the public to help. This must happen, it's become too political, and that's got to stop. So, while I fight this, I don't know what they're gonna do. I just know my time is not exactly available for film at the moment. And that's the honesty of it. If we fix this animal problem, I'll go back to work. But nobody seems to want to fix the animal problems, so I won't go back to work until this is fixed."

As noted in the interview, Blair has since shifted her focus to important animal-centric issues, including pet overpopulation, euthanasia rates, veterinary care, and much more through the 17-year-old Linda Blair Worldheart Foundation.

The Exorcist: Believer is available via digital now.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!