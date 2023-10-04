Posted in: Blumhouse, Horror, Movies | Tagged: blumhouse, exorcist, film, horror, The Exorcist: Believer

Could Ellen Burstyn Return for Future Installments of The Exorcist?

The director of Blumhouse's The Exorcist: Believer responds to a question about the chances of seeing Ellen Burstyn return for future films.

The majority of horror genre fans are interested to see how the upcoming Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Exorcist collaboration pans out. Still, at minimum, we're all excited to see how the exciting return of Chris MacNeil fits into the story. So, should we expect the character's involvement if we're getting a trilogy as planned? Here's what we know, courtesy of the film's director.

In a new interview with The Exorcist: Believer, director David Gordon Green for SFX, the filmmaker was asked about the chance of seeing more Ellen Burstyn in the confirmed trilogy (and make no mistake, Burstyn is the biggest of the selling point of the film), which he coyly addresses. Green tells the publication, "It depends if she dies or not, in terms of the character. You have those kinds of conversations, too. Creatively, you're thinking, 'Okay, well, I've got her attention.' She's one of my idols; she's an absolute dream to work with. She's inspiring. There are versions of the script – I'm not saying which ones we ended up with – where radical things would happen to her. Then you're like, 'Well, but if it goes really well, what do we do?'"

The Exorcist: Believer Synopsis, Cast, and Release Date

The official synopsis of The Exorcist: Believer: "Exactly 50 years ago this fall, the most terrifying horror film in history landed on screens, shocking audiences around the world. Now, on Friday, October 6th, a new chapter begins. From Blumhouse and director David Gordon Green, who shattered the status quo with their resurrection of the Halloween franchise, comes The Exorcist: Believer. Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Tony winner and Oscar® nominee Leslie Odom, Jr.; One Night in Miami, Hamilton) has raised their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett, Good Girls), on his own. But when Angela and her friend Katherine (newcomer Olivia O'Neill) disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil."

So, needless to say, if her character makes it out alive, we are all insisting on her return before we've even seen The Exorcist: Believer, right?

The film arrives in theaters this weekend.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!