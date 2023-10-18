Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: Expend4bles, lionsgate, sylvester stallone

Expend4bles 4K Blu-ray Releases On November 21st

In case you missed it in theaters, Lionsgate will release Expend4bles on 4K Blu-ray on November 21st, and the full franchise at Walmart.

Expend4bles, maybe the dumbest title of 2023, barely made a dent at the box office a few weeks ago, and I would be willing to bet some of you had no idea it came out. So, a bunch of you will be adding this to your 4K Blu-ray shelf when it releases on November 21st. The fourth film in the action franchise, the cast for this one includes Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Sylvester Stallone, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia. Not much in the way of special features included with this one, as you can see from the list below. Also, below is the Steelbook cover for the release.

Expend4bles 4K Release Details

A new generation of stars join the world's top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in Expend4bles. Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone are joined for the first time by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia. Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world's last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give "new blood" a whole new meaning. And finally, the complete pulse-racing action of all four films will be included in an exclusive SteelBook® Collection when The Expendables, The Expendables 2, The Expendables 3, and Expend4bles arrive together on November 21st only at Walmart.

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Audio Commentary with Director Scott Waugh

Bigger, Bolder, Badder: The Expendables in Action

More Than a Team: New Blood Meets Old Blood

Theatrical Trailer

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!